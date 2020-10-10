The Russian government mediated between the two states. The ceasefire is due to begin on Saturday afternoon.

MOSCOW / BAKU / ERIWAN rtr | Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on a ceasefire just two weeks after the fighting over the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh has flared up again. It should apply from Saturday noon, October 10, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who mediated between the conflicting parties, in Moscow at night. How long it should apply was initially unclear.

“The specific terms of the ceasefire have yet to be agreed,” Lavrov said after the ten-hour talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, both sides agreed to start so-called substantial peace talks. On Saturday morning there were reports of ongoing fighting from both sides.

According to the agreement, prisoners are also to be exchanged and the bodies of people killed in the fighting should be handed over. The International Committee of the Red Cross will help implement the ceasefire, Lavrov said. The peace talks would take place under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The discussions in Moscow marked the first diplomatic contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the fighting began on September 27. The Russian government had invited the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his counterpart from Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramow. The two ministers did not speak to journalists after the talks. However, Mnatsakanyan later paid tribute to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Armenian state television, who intervened personally and played a key role.

Hundreds of people have already died

The governments of the two conflicting parties accused each other of shooting at areas populated by civilians on Saturday morning. The Armenian-backed leadership in Nagorno-Karabakh said 28 members of their security forces had been killed since Friday.

Mostly Christian Armenians live in Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus. In terms of international law, the area belongs to the predominantly Islamic Azerbaijan, from which it renounced in 1991. Hundreds of people are said to have died in the fighting that broke out at the end of September. Since Armenia is allied with Russia and Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey, the conflict is threatened with expansion beyond the region with far-reaching consequences for the economy. Important natural gas and oil pipelines run through the South Caucasus.