Washington (agencies)

Armenia and Azerbaijan made “tangible progress” towards a peace agreement in negotiations held this week in Washington, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced yesterday.

This week, Washington hosted the foreign ministers of the two countries, with much focus on the recent escalation that followed Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The two sides have discussed some very difficult issues over the past few days and have made tangible progress on a lasting peace agreement,” Blinken said at a closing session of the talks, adding that he believes an agreement is imminent.

Last Tuesday, the Kremlin welcomed any efforts to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing that the basis for any solution should be the 2020 peace agreement brokered by Russia.