Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire came into force. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports TASS…

Following the results, the parties agreed on a tripartite document. The participants in the negotiations agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10 for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. It is noted that the specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed upon additionally.

In addition, the parties will begin substantive negotiations for an early peace settlement through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group. Yerevan and Baku also confirmed the invariability of the format of the negotiations.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Moscow on Friday, October 9, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks of the foreign ministers with the participation of Lavrov, which began on Friday afternoon, ended in Moscow on the night of Saturday, October 10.

On September 27, armed clashes broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict. Dozens of servicemen from both sides and civilians were killed.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities are periodically resumed.