An armistice agreement was reached between the belligerent Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Nagorno-Karabakh Vahram Poghosyan, reports Telegram-channel 360tv.ru.

According to him, from 00:00 on October 18, a humanitarian truce will enter into force.

The decision was taken in continuation of the statement of the presidents of Russia, France and the United States and the Moscow statement of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on October 10.

Let us remind you that on the night of October 17, the Armenian Armed Forces carried out a rocket attack on the second largest Azerbaijani city of Ganja. As a result of the shelling, 13 civilians were killed, and another 52 people were injured. In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired rockets at Stepanakert and Shusha.

