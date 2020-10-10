In the worst escalation of violence in years in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh with hundreds dead, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a ceasefire. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced in Moscow that this should start at noon on Saturday. The Russian Ministry published a corresponding statement on Saturday night.

The ceasefire should be used to exchange prisoners of war and other imprisoned people and to hand over the bodies of dead soldiers to their homeland, it said. Further details of the ceasefire should also be agreed.

Fundamental peace negotiations should take place under the leadership of the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The group is led by Russia, the United States and France, who are mediating in the conflict.

The negotiations on the ceasefire in Moscow between Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sohrab Mnazakanjan of the warring neighbors lasted more than ten hours. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had previously urged both countries to sign a ceasefire.

For almost two weeks there has been new fighting with hundreds of dead in Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting continued on Friday. The capital Stepanakert was also fired at with rockets again, Azerbaijan claims to have captured nine villages.

A total of 320 Armenian soldiers have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the fighting. Azerbaijan has so far not provided any information about its own losses, but speaks of around 30 civilians dead. There are thousands of refugees in the troubled region.

“Last chance” for a peaceful solution

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called the meeting in Moscow the “last chance” for a peaceful solution. However, the conflict should first be ended militarily. Only later could one talk about a permanent political solution. Armenia must give up Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a war that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago, Azerbaijan lost control of the area. Nagorno-Karabakh is now inhabited by Christian Karabakh-Armenians. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994.

Azerbaijan is getting support from Turkey in the conflict. Foreign mercenaries and fighters from jihadist groups from the war zones in Syria and Libya are also said to be involved in the fighting. So far there is no clear evidence.

Russia has diplomatic and economic ties to both ex-Soviet republics. However, those with Armenia are more intense. Russia also has a military base there. (dpa)