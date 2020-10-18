Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons from October 18 at 00:00 local time. This is stated in a statement posted on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed on a humanitarian truce starting at 00.00 local time, October 18,” the text says.

Related materials “Turn off the engine and run!” Karabakh lies in ruins. People hide in basements and learn to recognize rockets by their explosions. Karabakh deadlock The truce in Karabakh ended as soon as it began. Why did the negotiations prove useless?

The Armenian department clarified that the decision was made after the statement of the Presidents of France, Russia and the United States, representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries on October 1, 2020, as well as the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs dated October 5, 2020 and in accordance with the Moscow statement of October 10 2020.

Azerbaijan confirmed the entry into force of a humanitarian truce with Armenia in Karabakh with a similar statement posted on website Foreign Ministry.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh between the united forces of Armenia and the NKR against Azerbaijan has been going on for three weeks already. Turkey is participating in the hostilities, although earlier Baku and Ankara denied this fact. On October 10, the parties, mediated by Russia, signed a truce, but it did not last even an hour.

The OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh, which includes Russia, France and the United States as mediators, was formed during the first war in the region in 1992. On this site, the 1994 Bishkek Protocol was signed, which stopped the hostilities. However, further negotiations did not bring new agreements. The NKR was initially part of the group, but in 1998 Robert Kocharian deprived it of the status of a separate member after changing the post of the head of the unrecognized republic to the post of President of Armenia and began to represent both sides. The NKR never came back to the negotiating table.