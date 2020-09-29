The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has updated the data on the number of military personnel who died during the new escalation of the conflict with Azerbaijan. Recall that on September 27, both countries introduced martial law.

According to Yerevan, on September 29, as a result of the actions of the Armenian soldiers, the rival lost one unit of engineering military equipment, 4 units of artillery weapons and 5 tanks. The exact number of killed Azerbaijani soldiers has not been named.

It is also noted that in the early morning of September 29, the Azerbaijani side “resumed large-scale offensive operations almost along the entire defense line of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. – Auth.) Defense army using the Smerch multiple launch rocket system and other large-caliber systems.”

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that Armenia resorted to another provocation – on September 29, starting from 07.30 the territory of the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan is subjected to artillery fire from the territory of the Vardenis region of Armenia.

“Adequate measures will be taken by the Azerbaijani Army”, – the message says.

Let us remind you that on September 28, Armenia accused Azerbaijan and Turkey of genocide.

