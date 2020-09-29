Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other on Tuesday of having attacked territories outside the Nagorno Karabakh region, under Azerbaijani sovereignty but de facto independent with the support of Yerevan, in a further step in the escalation of the clashes that broke out on Sunday and that were have left dozens of deaths.

The spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, has denounced that the Azeri forces have fired on an Armenian military base in Vardenis, also using its air force, and has promised that there will be “a tough response”, according to Mediamax.

As the Armenian Government has denounced on Twitter, the Azeri forces “have attacked civil and military infrastructure in the Vardenis region”, in addition to attacking the “civilian population, with the result of a dead civilian”. Local media have published photos of a bus allegedly destroyed by the bombings.

The attack would presumably be a retaliation for the bombings that Azerbaijan has denounced as having occurred on its territory, in the Dashkasan district. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has assured that this accusation is “completely false”.

According to Yerevan, this is what Baku intends to “lay the foundations for the expansion of hostilities, including an offensive against the Republic of Armenia.” “We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attempts to further destabilize peace in the region,” added the Ministry, arguing that “the Army and political leaders in Azerbaijan bear full responsibility for the consequences.”

Counteroffensive



For his part, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Anar Eyvazov, has confirmed to the Trend agency that the Armed Forces have launched a counter-offensive against Armenia after the bombings against the Dashkasan district.

“Following the counterattack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, a large number of troops and equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces have been destroyed,” the spokesperson reported, accusing the Armenian Army of “continuing to bombard settlements in the Dashkasan district, in response to which will take appropriate measures.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for the new escalation in the conflict, which began on Sunday and was initially confined to Nagorno Karabakh. The clashes have resulted in dozens of soldiers killed on all sides, but there are also civilian victims, although both countries have also engaged in a pro-gang war, with figures that are difficult to verify.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting for this territory, which has an ethnic Armenian majority, since the beginning of the last century, but it was after the fall of the Soviet Union that a war between the two countries took place between 1991 and 1994.

Some 30,000 people died before a ceasefire was decreed in 1994, which has been broken on and off since then. At the end of the conflict, Armenia, which supports the right to self-determination of Nagorno Karabakh, took control of the area, occupying some territories of Azerbaijan, which makes any cessation of hostilities subject to the return of these areas.