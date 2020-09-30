The Russian military base is an integral part of Armenia’s security system, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Writes about it Interfax…

He admitted that in “specific situations” the potential of the base can be used. According to Pashinyan, at this stage of the large-scale war in the Karabakh conflict zone, such a need has not emerged. “But we have an unpredictable situation, and no one can accurately predict further development,” the politician said, speaking about military actions against Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan added that Armenia does not consider it possible to hold a trilateral meeting with the Azerbaijani and Russian sides on the issue of the Karabakh settlement. “During intense hostilities, it is not very appropriate to talk about the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia summit. An appropriate atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations, ”he stressed.

In his opinion, Armenia has always been ready for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh problem. “But this does not mean that Armenia or Karabakh are ready to resolve the issue to the detriment of their national interests and security,” Pashinyan summed up.

On September 29, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and presented him with facts allegedly indicating Azerbaijan’s plans to transfer the conflict to the territory of Armenia and “target the civilian population”.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.