Turkey’s entry into the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh poses a major threat. On Tuesday, the third day of the war, Armenia has claimed that a Turkish fighter jet killed one of its war planes. The Armenian Defense Ministry said in its statement that Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet in our airspace killed our Russian-made aircraft SU-25. Our pilot has died in this accident.At the same time, Turkey has categorically denied Armenia’s charge. Turkish communications director Fahrtin Altun said that Armenia should withdraw from its occupied territories instead of resorting to such propaganda for cheap propaganda. Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, has also condemned these allegations of Armenia.

Azerbaijan said- not a single SU-25 flew

He said in his tweet that Armenia alleges that his SU-25 was killed by the F-16. This is completely wrong. I would advise them to check their radar. Not a single SU-25 flew from the region of Armenia. Explain that Turkey has good relations with Azerbaijan, while Russia has good relations with Armenia. It is also believed that Russia has good relations with Azerbaijan.

More than 100 people have died in the war so far

More than 100 people have died and hundreds have been injured in the ongoing war over Nagorno-Karabakh. On the other hand, as this war is intensifying, the risk of Russia and NATO countries jumping into Turkey is increasing. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told the Interfax news agency on Monday that more than 550 Armenia soldiers have been killed in the fighting.

16 dead in the battle of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Turkey provoking war

There is a danger of war in Russia and Turkey

Meanwhile, the escalating war in Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to Russia and Turkey jumping into it. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks happen on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. On the other hand, Armenia has said that there have been some attacks on its land as well.

Why the war broke out in Armenia and Azerbaijan? Learn why Kashmir is compared

Attack on drone aircraft made in Turkey

Let me tell you that in Russia and Turkey already swords have been killed in the civil war of Libya and Syria. Even then, trade relations between the two countries remain. Turkey has bought the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, unhappy with the US. On the other hand, Turkish-made attack drone aircraft are hunting Armenian tanks in Nagorno-Karabakh. Experts say that Russia will not tolerate this and may take stern steps.

80 people dead in Armenia-Azerbaijan war, threat of war hovering in Russia and Turkey

On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.