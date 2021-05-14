The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, on Friday invoked the mediation or, when the time comes, the action of the Organization of the Collective Security Pact (ODKB in its acronym in Russian), the defensive structure of former Soviet republics to which they belong to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The cause of such request is due, according to Pashinyan, to the fact that Azerbaijani forces entered Armenian territory on Wednesday.

The incursion by the Azerbaijani military, according to information from the Armenian Ministry of Defense, took place in the Siunik region, a narrow strip sandwiched between Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhichevan. Yerevan maintains that the intruders penetrated three kilometers into Armenian territory and tried to surround Lake Sev, but gave up after Armenian units ordered them to retreat.

From Azerbaijan, the incident was downplayed and it was explained that the military sent to the area did nothing but start the border demarcation work, the route of which was slightly altered in that section after the peace agreement that followed the defeat of the Karabakh Armenians in a war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

However, the Armenian Government assures that the demarcation of the border must be done by mutual agreement and not before the two countries reestablish their diplomatic relations. So, as a preliminary measure, Pashinyan telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night, whose country, due to its vast military potential, is the main guarantee of security for the states that make up the ODKB.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov clarified that the Armenian prime minister did not ask Putin to intervene militarily against Azerbaijan, but to help reduce tension. Among Western countries, France has already shown its concern. So Moscow has intensified its mediation efforts by promoting contacts between the authorities in Baku and Yerevan. According to the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Avinián, there are ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan, but without result at the moment.