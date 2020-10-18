On the first night after the entry into force of the humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijan struck at Nagorno-Karabakh, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on October 18.

“Once again violating the humanitarian ceasefire, the enemy fired artillery fire in the north from 0:04 to 2:45 (from 23.04 Moscow time to 1:45.), As well as rocket fire in the south,” Stepanyan wrote in Telegram …

Baku has not yet commented on this data.

At midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), a humanitarian truce entered into force in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement on which was reached the day before between Yerevan and Baku.

In the first hours, the authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic noted that the situation at the front line had calmed down.

Also, Karabakh was noted full readiness to observe the ceasefire and organize a humanitarian corridor for the Azerbaijani military to leave the encirclement.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and the death of civilians. On October 9, the parties agreed on a ceasefire in Moscow, but the ceasefire was not respected.