Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan accused Azerbaijan of publishing footage taken during the Syrian war, under the guise of a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. He stated this during a briefing, reports RIA News…

“The Azerbaijani side has not published a single shot of the defeat of the Armenian positions, military equipment,” Hovhannisyan said. He added that there were only a few footage that turned out to be footage from the war in Syria.

Earlier, Hovhannisyan suspected Turkish mercenaries of helping Azerbaijan. He noted that the Armenian side has facts about their participation in the battles against Karabakh by Azerbaijan.

On the morning of September 27, it became known about the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan and Baku blame the escalation on each other. Mobilization has been announced in Armenia, the authorities of the disputed region are reporting dead Armenian soldiers and civilians.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically.