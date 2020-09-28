After, against the background of hostilities in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Azerbaijan and Armenia introduced martial law, the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement that Turkey supports the Azerbaijani side “for committing acts of genocide in the South Caucasus”, as well as “a century back “.

“The genocidal Turkish-Azerbaijani union poses a serious threat to the peoples of the region”, – says in Armenian Foreign Ministry statement, published on the page of the diplomatic department in social networks.

The document also emphasizes that “Turkish military specialists are fighting side by side with Azerbaijan, which uses Turkish weapons, including UAVs and combat aircraft.” The Armenian Foreign Ministry, referring to “reliable sources”, states that “Turkey is recruiting and sending foreign terrorist fighters to Azerbaijan.”

As the “FACTS” previously reported, military clashes between the armies of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in the morning of September 27. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale provocation along the entire length of the front,” and the Armenian side, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of attacking Artsakh.

