The speech of the president of Congress is always the central element of the celebration of the Constitution Day in the Lower House. It is customary to offer an assessment of the past year, draw a forecast of what is to come, and exhibit political tone. In this case, as you may have known Public, Francina Armengol will deploy a total defense of consensus and dialogue in the face of antipolitics and the disinformationin line with the message that the President of the Government has been conveying in recent times, Pedro Sanchez.

That will be one of the backbones of her intervention, which will also abound, as sources close to Armengol herself explain to this medium, in a criticism of the hate speech.

It is in line with the line that the president of the Chamber has shown since she took office. August 18, 2023. In fact, beyond a defense of dialogue in theoretical terms, Armengol has made tolerance the leitmotiv of his work at the head of Congress. Even, on some occasions, more than some deputies would have liked. There have been various outbursts from parliamentarians from Vox or interruptions from the bench popular during interventions, especially, by socialist figures who have not encountered confrontation or drastic responses on their part.

Sources from the presidential team have stated, in these cases, that the president’s intention is always put dialogue and cordiality first as a measure, among other things, so that reprehensible attitudes such as those mentioned do not serve to torpedo plenary sessions.

In any case, in her speech this Friday, Armengol, who will be accompanied by the President of the Government and other institutional figures of the State, will influence it. The truth is that, on December 6, 2023, a year ago, he already did it, although without entering the field of misinformation and antipolitics. In the Socialist Party’s own argument, it has also been in recent months that confrontation with disinformation and hoax campaigns has gained ground.

Sánchez has described on multiple occasions as “mud machine“what he considers a strategy of People’s Party and of the “phachosphere” to overthrow him. Along the same lines, without going any further, he expressed himself, this Thursday, Oscar Lopez in the presentation of his candidacy to lead the PSOE in Madrid. The Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function has called on the people of Madrid to trust him to combat “the hoaxes” of Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

In recent days, following the DANA management by the different administrations – especially the Valencian one, led by Carlos Mazón-, a wave of social discontent has been unleashed that, as demonstrated by various social demonstrations and political figures such as Àgueda Micó, from Compromís, have pointed out, is leading to the growth of a certain movement antipolitics: citizens angry with the actions of the State as a whole, spurred on by certain social agents influencers and communicators― who, in many cases, act as creators or as canard transmission belts. Perhaps without going into so much detail, against that vicious circle Armengol will express himself this Friday.

DANA, Equality, migration or climate change

Beyond the defense of dialogue in the face of tension and misinformation, it is expected that the president of Congress will also speak out in support of both the DANA victimslike those of gender violenceone of the themes to which Armengol always gives prevalence. In one interview he offered to PublicHe also highlighted two issues that he considers crucial for the coming years: policies to contain climate crisis and for the management of migration phenomenon in Spain. All of them are topics that will probably have some space this Friday, as well as the plurinationality of the State, one of the political convictions to which Armengol has dedicated the most effort.

It is a day, on the other hand, in which not many parliamentary groups participate. The majority, like Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), Together for Catalonia, EH Bildu, Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) or the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), for not celebrating a Constitution that, in accordance with what other years have explained to justify its absence, restricts its freedom to exercise the right of self-determination.

Others, like Voxnor do they attend the event precisely because they consider that it whitewashes pro-independence parties. They believe that the act is “a hypocrisy sponsored and carried out by those who dedicate themselves to trampling [la Carta Magna]”, in the words of its parliamentary spokesperson, Pepa Millan.

Prominence for the suppression of the word “disabled”

The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the flag raising which commemorates the anniversary of the Constitution. Less pomp is expected than last year, when 45 years of its publication. The lifting is organized by Ministry of Defense and will take place in the Carrera de San Jerónimo. It will be in charge of the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderónwhich will be accompanied by Francina Armengol and Pedro Rollanpresident of the Senate. Before, the three will review the troops. Members of the Boards of both Chambers, other deputies, senators or soldiers will also be present. Vox Yes, he will participate in this part of the event.

In this Friday’s event, the Inclusive Musical Group of the Teatro Real (AMI), who will perform a musical piece before Armengol’s speech, once inside the palace and once the part starring the army has finished. In addition, the new article 49 of the Constitution will be read, in which, thanks to an agreement between the PP and the PSOE, the word “diminished“. This is one of the great consensuses of 2024.

In addition, several copies of the Spanish Constitution will be delivered to Armengol in different accessible supports: braille, easy reading, sign language, pictograms or a pen drive.