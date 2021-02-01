Speaking in Ibiza on Monday, President Armengol said that it was “very difficult” to consider the possibility of there being tourism activity at Easter because of the current health situation.

“The first thing to do is sort out this situation,” she told a press conference. The curve of the third wave needs to come down and de-escalation has to be done in a “safe” way. It will be slower than previously in order to prevent there being a fourth wave.

Armengol stressed that “we must be aware of the reality”. The Balearics are still at “extreme risk”, especially so in Ibiza.

Asked if the government feels there will be a blank tourism season, the president emphasized – “far from it”.