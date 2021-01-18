At a meeting with the Council of Minorca and Minorca’s mayors on Monday, President Armengol said that she was “in favor of regions having all the tools at their disposal to manage the crisis”. “If we had the option of bringing the curfew forward, we would do so.”

The president was echoing what government spokesperson Pilar Costa had stated earlier on Monday – that the government would support the proposal at this week’s Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System to bring forward the current curfew from 10pm to 8pm.

Armengol added that the Balearic government had raised the possibility of an earlier curfew with the Spanish government in December. This was because of the increase in infections in Mallorca. “We requested this possibility, but the minister (Salvador Illa) responded as he has now – that it is necessary to amend the state of alarm decree law. For that reason, we decided that there should be closure of commercial activity at 8pm in Mallorca and we recommended that people be home at that time. “