Armengol calls on the parties to “dilute” the noise of Congress: “Society needs us to live up to it”

A call to reduce the noise, to combat misinformation and to seek consensus. Or what is the same, an amendment to the entire current course of parliamentary activity. That has been the main message of the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, in her speech on the occasion of the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the Constitution held this Friday in the Lower House.

“I would like to claim the only form of success, that of consensus, despite this hectic time we live in, sometimes thunderous,” said Armengol, who has appealed to all political forces. “We have the obligation to dilute the tense and noisy atmosphere that Parliament, too often, becomes. Because the Congress of Deputies must be imbued with social peace, with the calm citizenship that demands, longs, questions and demands, from respect and the full exercise of their rights. Congress must be more like the society it represents.”

The president has also demanded that the seat of popular sovereignty not lose sight of the urgent needs of citizens in the middle of the political battle. “We urgently need to get truly involved in the balanced distribution of wealth; We urgently need to make Article 47 of our Magna Carta effective and guarantee the right to decent housing, and we urgently need to do it now, because it is a cry among citizens,” he demanded, before also mentioning “the fight against misinformation” as political priority.

During his speech he also made express mention of the victims of sexist violence. “It is urgent for us to eradicate sexist violence, it is urgent for all of us to reach a great country agreement to transform this society where women are attacked, raped and murdered, even in front of their own children.” And he has also demanded a “seamless” commitment to fight climate change and “put away” denialist speeches.

“Today marks 38 days since a storm devastated the southeast of our country,” he recalled. “Too many people have lost everything. Rebuilding your life after a catastrophe involves a grieving process, which not only requires material and economic resources, but also a lot of time, effort, pain and the empathy of everyone. And that is why now we must stay united.”

“The State is all of us,” he continued. “It is the civil guard, it is the doctor, it is the firefighter and it is the teacher who asks for solutions to reopen schools in decent conditions. That society is what represents us as a country, which needs us to live up to it,” he concluded.

The President of the Government has recognized, for his part, “the useful policy” of his partners in Congress to be able to deploy a legislative agenda that he has effusively claimed. “We are experiencing one of the best moments in the history of Spain from the point of view of economic growth and job creation and all in a very complicated context,” he said before committing once again to a long term. “When Spaniards go to the polls in 2027, they will find an even better Spain.”

Pedro Sánchez has also highlighted during his intervention without questions to the press that since he has governed “the Constitution is complied with in all territories, not as happened under the PP government.” And he has called to protect social rights in the Magna Carta against “the reactionary advance” and to comply with the provisions of articles 45 and 47, in reference to climate change and the right to housing, respectively.

On his social networks he has also sent a message celebrating the Constitution “with his heart in Valencia.” “Today we celebrate 46 years of our Constitution. A visionary and pioneering text in many areas, such as equality between people, labor dignity or the right of citizens to a healthy planet, included in article 45. Let us honor these principles and continue working, united as a country, to achieve at least another five more decades of freedom and prosperity.”