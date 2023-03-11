Sonora.- In full action of Illegal deprivation of freedom either “raised” of one person, four heavily armed men were arrested by authorities in walnut treesSonora.

Weapons such as assault rifles and even tactical materialsaccording to data released by the State Board of Security of the State of Sonora.

It was detailed that elements of the State Policethe Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (of the State Prosecutor’s Office) and Nogales Municipal Policearrested in flagrante delicto, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 9, the four suspects in the criminal action.

This occurred in the area of The Antennas, in Nogales.

It was commented that there was a report that a person was being deprived of liberty or “raised”, and that was when state and municipal agents immediately came, located the armed men and subdued them.

Those arrested were in possession of assault rifles and short weapon (gun), ballistic vests, chargers, clothing and various tactical items, specified the State Security Table.

The person deprived of his liberty is safe, and the four detainees were made available to the Public Ministry, an institution that will carry out the relevant investigations, it was added.