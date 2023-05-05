A family was stripped of their belongings in the middle of the road by armed individuals, as if that were not enough, they cut off the driver’s finger, who had to be transferred to a hospital

A family who was traveling aboard his van at the height of Rancho la Peña, in Chihuahua, was stripped of their belongings by armed men, with everything and their vehicle, and not satisfied with that they cut off a finger of the father of the family.

It was yesterday when the family was robbed, which was intercepted on the highway, on the short road to Chihuahuaaccording to police reports.

According to the unofficial version, the driver of the unit they mutilated a finger of the left hand with a machete during the struggle and then fled.

The events were recorded at Rancho la Peña, when the Ministerial Police learned that a family had been robbed of their vehicle; a Chevrolet brand van, Captiva line, model 2022, in white.

The driver of the stolen unit was transferred to the city of Chihuahua to be admitted to a hospital, since he had a sharp injury to the thumb of his left hand.

In relation to the alleged perpetrators, it was learned that they carried weapons and manned a gray pick up and a cherry pick up.