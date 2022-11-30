Two suspects in a high-profile armed raid with the seizure of 100 thousand US dollars on Lithuanian Boulevard in Moscow were detained by the operatives of the criminal investigation department and police officers of the patrol service, informs MIA Media.

“On this fact (…) a criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of article 162 (“Robbery committed by an organized group” of the Criminal Code of Russia. Currently, the court is considering the issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the defendants,” the press release says.

According to police, one of the suspects was detained at a shopping center on Open Highway. At the same time, he managed to open fire on the operatives with a traumatic pistol, there were no casualties. In addition to weapons, some of the stolen money was confiscated from him. The second alleged hijacker was detained in a rented apartment in the Moscow region. During the search, a traumatic pistol was seized from him. There is a permit for weapons.

The robbery on Lithuanian Boulevard was [совершено](https://moslenta.ru/news/city/razboinoe-napadenie-28-11-2022.htm in the afternoon of November 28. Raiders at gunpoint took away from a 30-year-old man who had left the bank a bag containing 100 thousand US dollars and fled in a taxi.