Culiacán.- A video that circulates on social networks shows elements of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) warn civilians that hitmen want to enter CuliacánSinaloa, to shoot defenseless people.

The material went viral on the internet within the framework of the so-called ‘Culiacanazo 2.0’, at which time Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán López was placed under arrest in the Jesús María community, even so, noor it was possible to corroborate that it is recent.

The soldier, who had his face covered, he asked the people who were conversing with him to return to their homes to be safe, as his life was at risk due to the presence of armed men.

“Go home, and as soon as we have the situation under control, we… armed people, from there, to here, want to enter Culiacán to harm the population. We understand them, but also pay attention. They will be affected “said the element of the Mexican Army.

Although we are not certain that the viral video was recorded in the context of the Culiacanazo, also called Black Thursday, it is important to remember that the Sinaloan capital was affected by burning cars, stolen cars, injuries, deaths, closure of roads and other affectations.