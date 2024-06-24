Ciudad Juárez— Police responded to a call to the emergency number 911 in which they reported a person injured by a firearm projectile, on Manuel Talamás Camandari Avenue and Luis Cárdenas Duran Street, in the Olivia Espinoza neighborhood of Bermúdez, realizing at that moment of three subjects who adopted an evasive attitude when noticing the police presence, reported the Operational Director of the Ministry of Public Security, Jesús Moctezuma Sánchez.

The preventives approached the three subjects, who tried to escape running, and were immediately approached, the police chief indicated.

At the time of carrying out a preventive inspection, two of them were located, wrapped at waist height, with two firearms, the first .40 caliber with seven bullets and the second .380 caliber with seven bullets.

The third was seized with two metal magazines supplied with 14 useful cartridges each, which he had hidden inside a fanny pack that he had hanging on his shoulder, proceeding with his arrest.

After reading their rights, Rubén Alonso BD, 23 years old, Jesús Aarón CG, 30 years old, and Jesús Esteban HA, 32 years old, were brought before the Public Ministry in the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.