This Thursday, March 7, armed men kidnapped more than a hundred students from a school in northern Nigeria, neighbors and parents of the children reported. Police sources told EFE that, for now, the disappearance of at least 150 students has been reported in a town in the state of Kaduna, in north-central Nigeria, in what would be the largest kidnapping in a school since 2021. .

“We don't know what to do, we are all waiting to see what God can do. They are the only children I have“said Fatima Usman.

“The bandits attacked the school and took 150 students. They shot into the school before taking the students to the forest,” a police source told EFE, on condition of anonymity, without attributing responsibility. to any armed group in particular.

The source thus referred to the complaint from parents of dozens of students from a school in northern Nigeria who were kidnapped by armed men this Thursday, March 7.

Kaduna Police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirmed the attack but gave no details. “Our men follow the trail of criminals to catch them and rescue the victims,” ​​he said.

Jubrilla Isah, a local resident, confirmed the case, although he reduced the number of those kidnapped.

“The bandits, numbering about a hundred, attacked the Local Education Authority primary school in Kuriga this morning and kidnapped more than 100 pupils,” Isah said.

“They shot sporadically during the attack around 8am (07:00 GMT) before taking away the students. Some teachers were also kidnapped,” he added.

“There is fear everywhere. People are leaving Kuriga en masse for fear of new attacks. “The bandits have not contacted anyone to ask for a ransom,” he added.

Local media, also citing residents as a source, put the number of kidnapped people at more than two hundred.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to safely rescue the students and hold the alleged perpetrators to account,” Amnesty International's Nigerian section demanded in a message on its X social media account.

“Schools should be safe places and no child should have to choose between their education and their life. The Nigerian authorities must take immediate action to prevent attacks on schools and protect the lives of children and their right to education,” added the NGO.

Human Rights activist and former legislator Shehu Sani, who previously represented Kaduna state in the Nigerian Senate (Upper House), said it is a “tragic” event.

“It is the same village where school principal Idris Sufyan was murdered and his wife kidnapped more than a month ago. However, I am optimistic that their freedom will be assured.”

States of Nigeria – especially in the center and northwest of the country – suffer incessant attacks by “bandits”, a term used in the country to name criminal gangs that commit mass assaults and kidnappings for ransoms.

The last mass kidnapping involving schoolchildren was in June 2021, when gunmen took away more than 80 students in a raid on a school in the northwestern state of Kebbi.

Report of kidnapping of 45 women

The school case comes a day after it was reported that at least 45 women were kidnapped on March 1 by the jihadist group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), in northeastern Nigeria.

“The women had left the internally displaced persons camp in Ngala to go look for firewood when they were detained in the bush and cornered by ISWAP terrorists, who took most of them away,” Muhammad Goni, leader of the group, told EFE by telephone. the Civilian Joint Task Forces (CJTF).

The CJTF are armed civil self-defense groups that assist the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against jihadism.

“According to our men in Ngala, about 45 of the women, of the 60 who were initially held, were kidnapped by the terrorists,” Goni explained, specifying that “some escaped and are back in the internally displaced persons camp.”

“Since then we have been working with the military to rescue the kidnapped women and deal with the kidnappers,” the CJTF leader added.

Northeastern Nigeria has been the target of attacks by the jihadist group Boko Haram since 2009a violence that worsened in 2016 with the appearance of its splinter group, the Islamic State in the West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Both groups seek to impose an Islamic State in Nigeria, a country with a Muslim majority in the north and a predominantly Christian country in the south.

With EFE and Reuters