The Fulani terrorist group is the main fighter against Christianity in Africa today | Photo: Pixabay/Matthias Kost

Four armed men invaded a church on the border between Niger and Burkina Faso, in Africa, and attacked Christians during worship with whips.

According to witness reports to the NGO Open Doorswhich follows the situation of persecution of Christians around the world, each member of the extremist group carried a rifle, a knife and a whip at the time of the attack.

They pointed their weapons at the faithful and, according to the victims’ statements, questioned whether “they had not heard that Christian acts were prohibited in that region”.

In response, the victims said that they were not informed of the ban, however the attackers accused them of being liars and attacked men and women present in the community, including the pastor, who was the most injured in the violent action.

According to local partners, five other churches were closed in the village before the attack and now there are no churches left open in the region.

NGO volunteers working in the countries say that the majority of persecutors of Christians are Fulani extremists, a group classified as terrorist in Africa, which is part of the Great Islamic State in the Sahara (ISGS).

Insecurity and violence in the region lead many religious people to move internally across the continent in search of support and freedom. The two countries targeted by the attack are in World Watch List 2023produced by Portas Abertas.