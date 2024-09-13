Ciudad Juárez— The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported the arrest of two men who were allegedly carrying a firearm, in the town of Loma Blanca, on Thursday night.

Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the corporation, indicated that the arrest occurred after municipal agents who were carrying out a surveillance patrol noticed that an orange Honda Civic was being driven erratically on Piscis and Acuario streets, so they stopped the driver for a warning.

Upon inspection of the occupants, a 9mm pistol with 12 bullets was found in the cup holder of the vehicle, so they were immediately arrested.

Hector RG, 57, and Roman RS, 26, were brought before the corresponding authorities for their alleged responsibility in the illegal possession of the weapon.