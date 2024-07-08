Juarez City.- Armed men caused panic among the workers of an office building located on Plutarco Elías Calles Avenue and Camino Viejo a San José, from where they forcibly took one of them away, beating one of them, this afternoon.

The gunmen were traveling in a blue SUV and arrived at the scene to deprive of liberty a man identified as Cristian, 42, who is in charge of a tax collection office in the United States.

There were about 12 people at the scene who witnessed the kidnapping and called the police on the 911 emergency number, a police officer said.

The investigation was carried out by the ministerial police of the AEI reaction group.