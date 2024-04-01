In the midst of an uptick in violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, this Monday, April 1, armed men are attacking the Presidential Palace while clashing with the Police, who have already reported at least five injuries, one of them seriously.

The Presidential Palace of Port-au-Prince is once again a scene of violence, after the bloody episode of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

This April 1, armed men have again broken into the building while clashing with members of the Police who try to stop their advance.

According to a report from the EFE news agency, Building workers are trapped in it, while at least five police officers have been injured in clashes with the attackers.

At the same time, according to the Spanish agency, intense clashes are taking place between members of criminal gangs and the city police in the Champs de Mars square, near the presidential headquarters.

In recent days, armed gangs had promised to attack the Presidential Palace. These groups, which control 90% of the capital, are putting pressure on the government of interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry to leave power.

News in development…