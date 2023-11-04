Home page politics

Split

Police officers are on duty at the airport. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

An armed driver entered the Hamburg airport premises. He is said to have hostages.

Hamburg – Hamburg airport has been evacuated due to an armed man in a car entering the apron. Several planes had also been evacuated, an airport spokeswoman told the German Press Agency in the evening.

Fire brigade vehicles and an ambulance stand in front of an aircraft at the airport. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

According to the federal police, an armed man broke through a gate with his vehicle around 8 p.m. and drove onto the airport apron. The man had a gun and had already shot it twice into the air. According to the information, it has now been confirmed that a child is in the man’s car. It was unclear whether there was a second child in the vehicle, as initially suspected.

The man’s wife had previously reported to the state police about possible child abduction, the spokesman said. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

State and federal police on site

Strong state and federal police forces are on site, said Gerbert. They were near the vehicle. This also includes the Federal Police’s Evidence and Arrest Unit. “They are very robustly equipped,” said Gerbert.

The Hamburg police are in contact with the armed hostage taker. “We just got good contact with the perpetrator,” said a police spokeswoman late in the evening. The man is being negotiated in Turkish. It is assumed that a custody dispute was the background to the crime. According to what we know so far, the child that the man had with him was with the mother in Stade on Saturday. It is assumed that the father “took the child away” from the mother and possibly violently put him in the car before driving to Hamburg and onto the airport tarmac.

Hamburg Airport has been closed after a vehicle entered the premises. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

In addition, there is no longer any acute threat from third parties. The plane on the apron under which the man parked his car has now been cleared. In this respect, there is no longer any danger to uninvolved people. The police currently have no information that anyone has been injured. This also applies to the perpetrator and the child he has with him. “We are currently not aware that anyone is injured,” said a police spokeswoman.

No take-offs and landings possible

The airport’s homepage said in the evening: “Due to a federal police measure, no take-offs and landings are currently possible.” The airport spokeswoman said that from the official closure of the airport at 8:24 p.m. to the end of operations at 11 p.m. there would normally be six take-offs and 21 Landings expected.

Hamburg airport had already been closed in October, but at that time because of a threat of attack on a plane from Tehran to Hamburg.

In July, climate activists from the group Last Generation shut down Hamburg airport for hours. Flight operations had to be stopped for several hours for safety reasons. Thousands of passengers, including many families with children, were affected. dpa