updateThe airport of Hamburg, Germany, has been closed since Saturday evening due to a hostage situation. An armed man rammed a barrier with his car and drove onto the airport grounds. The Audi driver has barricaded himself in his car with his 4-year-old daughter. The police assume there is a dispute over the girl’s custody. Air traffic to and from Hamburg will remain suspended indefinitely, the airport announced on Sunday morning.
Caspar Naber
Latest update:
12:35
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Armed #man #takes #daughter #hostage #Hamburg #airport #explosives