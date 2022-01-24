Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A new assault was registered this afternoon in the city of Guamúchil when a armed subject came to a pharmacy of the Magisterio neighborhood and after threatening the staff he managed to take more than a thousand pesos in cash.

The event was recorded in the establishment located on the corner of Ignacio Trigueros and Concepción Mariscal streets, in the aforementioned sector, when a solitary subject arrived and threatened staff with a gun, demanding the money from the day’s sales.

Given the danger of the situation, the person in charge gave the raider the amount of one thousand 10 pesos that was in the box and immediately afterwards the subject left and fled on a motorcycle old black with unknown direction.

After receiving the report of the robbery, agents of the Public Security Directorate of Salvador Alvarado They quickly went to the site to collect the relevant information, while the thief was not located so far.

