UpdateA man from Breda was arrested last month after he entered the BNNVara building in Hilversum with a firearm and a knife. He stated there that he wanted to kill presenter Tim Hofman, the broadcaster announced. BNNVara staff was informed on Monday. VPRO and Human, which are located in the same building, have also been informed.
Show editors
Latest update:
09-10-23, 16:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Armed #man #BNNVara #building #wanted #kill #Tim #Hofman