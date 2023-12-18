After the Shiite group's assaults on international ships that navigate the busy sea route, the Israeli Army decided to deploy missile boats, which are “ready to attack the ships of the Yemeni group.” Major global shipping companies began diverting their ships to avoid the Suez Canal, while the Houthis claim responsibility for several attacks. In parallel, Israel continues its incessant bombings of the Gaza Strip, one of which hit the Jabalia refugee camp. For this Monday, December 18, the number of people killed in the Palestinian enclave rose to 19,453 people.

Any ship in the Red Sea, which is linked to Israel, can be “targeted by Houthi forces” backed by Iran. This is the premise that Israel defends and that has led its Defense Forces to deploy ships with missiles in one of the most important maritime routes in the world.

This Monday, December 18, the Israeli Navy announced that the operational processing of four Sa'ar 6 type ships had been “successfully completed,” adding that it is the first time that “a missile ship” sailed into the Red Sea.

“Israeli Navy missile boats continue to operate in the Red Sea, based on assessment of the situation and as part of reinforced defensive efforts. This week, the INS Magen, a Sa'ar 6-class corvette, anchored in the port of Eilat for the first time, joining the operational activities of the Israeli Navy,” the military institution reported.

Since the war escalated on October 7 with the attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel and the fierce response of that country's Army in the Gaza Strip, the maritime activities of the Houthi rebels have had a significant rebound.

The insurgent group, backed by Iran, is a Shiite political and military organization that has been waging a civil war against a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia since 2014.

Under the context of the conflict involving the Palestinian Territories, the Houthis took action on the matter and warned that they will continue attacks towards “ships of all nationalities heading to Israeli ports and sailing in the Arab and Red Seas.”

A threat, which they assured, will not be lifted until food and medicine are supplied to the Gaza Strip, besieged by Israel and with a strict blockade that has left the territory of a little more than 2 million people without supplies.

The Yemeni group claimed responsibility for launching an attack against two ships using naval drones: lThe ships Swan Atlantic and the MSC Clarathe militant group's spokesman, Yahya Sarea, announced in a statement published in X on Monday.

“With the help of Almighty God, the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity. The first was the ship 'Swan Atlantic', loaded with oil, and the other was the ship 'MSC Clara', which transported containers. “They were attacked by two seaplanes,” reads the publication originally in Arabic.

Furthermore, Sarea assured that “the Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate their guarantee to all ships heading to all ports in the world, except Israeli ports, that no harm will come to them.” But he added: “We will not hesitate to attack any ship that violates their previous statements.”

قال تعالى: َـٰنَ لَهُمۡ لَعَلَّهُمۡ یَنتَهُونَ } صدق الله العظيم انتصاراً لمظلومية الفلسطيني الذي يتعرض في هذه الأثناء للقتل والحصار والحصار قطاع غزة… — أمين أحمد حيان Ameen Hayyan (@ameanhayan) December 18, 2023



Nearly 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced that 110 Palestinians have died in the last 24 hours due to Israeli bombers in Jabaliain the north of the territory.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army assured the AFP news agency that “without exact coordinates or precise time, we cannot know which building it was,” in reference to the attacks that claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.

Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza, as pointed out among others also by the French, German and UK Foreign Ministers. Certainly, we are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel's military operation in Gaza. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 18, 2023



The new attacks bring the death toll to 19,453 people and 52,286 injuries have also been reported in Israeli attacks against the Palestinian enclave since October 7, according to figures from the Palestinian group's Ministry.

News in development…