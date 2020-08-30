In the French city of Lyon, armed hijackers stole nine million euros (about 794 million rubles). The robbery is called the largest in France in ten years, writes The Local.

The incident took place in the city center on Friday 28 August. When the armored vehicle of the collectors was leaving the Bank of France branch, it was blocked by two vans. One of them stood in front of her, the other behind. Armed men jumped out of the vans and threatened to force the collectors to hand over the cargo.

Having received the money, the robbers immediately disappeared. Burnt vans were later found and they drove away. The driver and two security guards, who were in the collection vehicle, were not injured.

This is the largest robbery in France in ten years. It has been compared to the 11.6 million euro kidnapping that took place in Lyon in 2009. Later it turned out that it was organized by the driver of the collector car, a native of Yugoslavia, Tony Musulin. The police managed to find most of the stolen amount, but 2.5 million euros were never found.