State of Mexico.- This Tuesday, a group of journalists and activists protection of the environment were attacked and received death threats from some men who carried firearms in TecamacMexico state.

The attacks against journalists from The universal and the activists occurred when they were documenting the extraction of tepetate on the Tecalco-Chiconautla hill, in San Pablo Tecalco, in the municipality of Tecámac, State of Mexico, which is destined for the consolidation of the infrastructure of the International Airport Felipe Angeles (AIFA).

The activists were guiding the aforementioned media team so that they could document and corroborate the tepetate extractionand it was during the collection of testimonies and photographs, when a Toyota Hilux truck arrived at the scene.

Five men got out of the car unit, one of these subjects was carrying a long firearm, with which frightened the communicatorsthis with the aim of not continuing with the collection of evidence.

The individuals forced the reporters, the photographer and the activist to eliminate all the material they had taken, while threatening them with shots from the long gun carried by one of them. They also assured that if they returned to the place, they would take their lives.

Two of the men who got out of the truck wore vests with the legend State Police, they were in charge of beating the activists and forcing the communication team to deliver the complaints made by the inhabitants of San Pablo Tecalco, through which they requested the stoppage of exploitation of the hill.

After getting into the vehicle, the criminal group led the journalists from El Universal to a cliff with no exit, where they continued their threats about the extraction of tepetate.

After that, the communicators took the activists to the Plaza Civil in the center of San Pablo Tecalco, in the State of Mexico, to later exit to the Mexico-Pachuca highway, after which they were followed by a “hawk” until leaving the freeway, freeing himself from it.