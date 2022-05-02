Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- A armed group subdued elements of the National Guard when they walked over the Mazatlan-Tepic highway, at the height of the town of Ojo de Agua Palmillas, south of the municipality of Escuinapa, Sinaloa. The incident was videotaped and posted on social media.

In the video taken from a cargo truck, it is observed when several units with armed civilians subdue the elements of the National Guard. There is no perceived physical aggression, nor with firearms against the uniformed men.

The armed group convoy kept traffic on this federal street closed for several minutes, so the act was apparently recorded and denounced by a witness who was at the scene.

Finally, in the video images it is observed that the armed civilians address at least nine units, including pickup trucks and Suburban and they leave the place, heading to the south of the State.

The information provided by the authorities indicates that they received a report that entered through 911 that on the highway in the Escuinapa-El Rosario section at kilometer 180, presumably a group of approximately 30 armed men dressed as civilians kept subdued elements of the National Guard.

After the complaint made to 911 authorities carried out the supervision of the highway zone, not locating any indication of armed persons.

Hours later, security in the municipality was reinforced with the presence of elements from the Secretary of the Navy, the Mexican Army and the National Guard, who conducted tours in the urban area.

Around 13:30 a helicopter of the Secretariat of the Navy made overflights in the municipal seat, It was for a period of half an hour that it remained flying over the municipal seat of Escuinapa.