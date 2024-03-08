Around 220 students from a primary school were kidnapped this Thursday (7) by armed men in a city in Kaduna state, in northern Nigeria, according to local police sources and witnesses.

The attack happened in the early hours of the morning at the Local Education Authority primary school in Kuriga, an official said. “The criminals attacked the school and took more than 150 students. They entered the place shooting before taking them into the forest,” a police officer told EFE Agency by telephone, on condition of anonymity and without attributing responsibility to any armed group. specific.

“Our men are in the region to possibly rescue the students,” he said, adding that there could also be school employees among those kidnapped.

Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirmed the attack but did not give details. “Our police officers are on the trail of the criminals to capture them and rescue the victims,” ​​he said.

A local resident, Jubrilla Isah, also confirmed the incident, although he spoke of a smaller number of people being kidnapped. “The bandits, numbering around 100, attacked the Local Education Authority primary school in Kuriga this morning and took away the students,” Isah told EFE.

“They fired shots during the attack that took place around 8am (4am in Brasília) before taking the students. Some teachers were also kidnapped,” he said.

“There is fear everywhere. People are leaving Kuriga in droves for fear of further attacks. The criminals have not contacted anyone to ask for ransom,” he added.

The local press, also citing residents as a source, put the number of those kidnapped at more than 200, as did Amnesty International (AI), which condemned “the heinous kidnapping of 200 students.”

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to rescue the students safely and hold the kidnappers accountable,” demanded the Nigerian section of AI in a message on its account on the X social network.

Some states in Nigeria – especially in the central and northwestern regions of the country – are being relentlessly attacked by gangs who commit mass robberies and kidnappings in exchange for huge ransoms.

Last week, at least 45 women were kidnapped by the terrorist group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in northeastern Nigeria. The terrorist attack occurred last Friday (1st) in the territory of Ngalan, in Borno state, close to the border with Cameroon, where women were collecting firewood.

The attacks are recurrent, despite repeated promises by the Nigerian government – which has intensified the deployment of security forces to the affected regions – to end the violence.

Added to this insecurity is that caused since 2009 by the activities of the jihadist group Boko Haram in the northeast of the country and, since 2016, by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).