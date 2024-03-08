Home page politics

Philipp Brauner

In Rafah, a group acting as the “People's Protection Committee” has taken power on the streets. Apparently primarily to counteract usurious food prices.

Rafah – Men armed with clubs and machine guns march through busy streets, stopping people and checking stalls. These images can currently be seen on various news platforms online. They apparently come from the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. The men apparently belong to a group called the People's Committee for Public Protection.

“People's Protection Committee” – armed men take over the streets of Rafah

According to a report by AlJazeera According to their own statements, they are taking on police duties in the streets of the border town with Egypt, where around one and a half million people are currently seeking refuge from the Israeli war from attacks by the Israeli army. Despite the many refugees there, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is apparently still planning an attack on the city.

Armed members of the so-called “People's Committee for Public Protection” patrol the streets of Rafah. © Fatima Shbair/dpa

“Today the People's Committee for Public Protection was founded around the Ministry of the Interior [von Gaza, d. Red.] to support,” a masked man says in the video dated February 28th AlJazeera. According to the spokesman, it was founded to combat exorbitant prices on Rafah's market stalls. There they will “take action with an iron fist against those who want to enrich themselves from suffering people”. But the maintenance of public order should also be ensured there.

Armed group “People’s Protection Committee” controls prices in Rafah

According to the report, food prices are actually set by the local Ministry of Economic Affairs precisely to prevent such usury. However, many sellers would not adhere to this. The “committee” would then first issue warnings and, in the event of repeated violations, confiscate goods in order to sell them themselves at the agreed prices, another masked member told the group AlJazeera.

Be general food prices in the coastal strip since the outbreak of war some have increased by 75 percent, the report says. This information cannot be independently verified.

The “People’s Committee” was apparently founded because the official local police force was disbanded. This is what the newspaper reports Times of Israel citing the news agency Reuters. Those from the terrorist organization Hamas The controlled authority went underground after being targeted by the Israeli armed forces in the ongoing conflict.

For this reason, the members of the “People's Committee for Public Protection” are also masked, namely in order not to become a target for the Israeli armed forces, but also not for the gangs that practice price gouging.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the isolated coastal area continues to worsen. That only happened on Tuesday U.N.-World Food Program (WFP) once again warned of famine for the 2.2 million people living there. A convoy of 14 delivery trucks loaded with food was turned away by the Israeli army at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, after which many “desperate people” looted the trucks.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden The US Army was tasked with setting up a temporary port for aid supplies on the coast of the Gaza Strip, reported afp first citing government circles. However, there will be no deployment of US troops on land. (pkb)