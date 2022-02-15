Warrior.- A man who was on Dominguillo beach in Acapulco was shot and subsequently he died on Monday night, state authorities reported.

It was revealed that around seven at night, an individual was near the boats on the beach when they apparently arrived several men and shot him.

The victim was shot three times. in different parts of the body.

Later, Red Cross personnel arrived and took the wounded man to transfer him to a hospital. But on the way in the ambulance victim died.

The identity of this is unknown. deceased person what was it attacked to shooting.

At another point of acapulcoin the Magallanes subdivision, a man was found murdered with a turnstile inside a taxi.

staff of the prosecution arrived at the place where he discovered the corpse in a blue and white taxi.

Read more: Hope for Félix Gallardo? Court orders to investigate alleged torture of the Chief of Chiefs