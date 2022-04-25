Sinaloa.- Elements assigned to the surveillance of the union of Tacuichamonain Culiacán, experienced moments of violence after armed individuals broke into the base for hit and shoot to one of the municipal police.

The events occurred in the first minutes of this day, Monday, April 25, when the agents had presumably arrived at their place of work after making tours of the syndicate when suddenly a group of individuals carrying weapons of different calibers they got out of their private units and began to insult and later beat at least three police officers, and one was wounded by a bullet on one of his legs.

When the criminals left, the agents through the panic button requested support and in a matter of minutes they were given attention.

All the injured were brought to various hospitals in Culiacán, to review their injuries and wounds. Regarding those responsible, as of this morning they have not yet been found.

Remember that on March 26, 2020, the Tepuche syndicate witnessed the visit of an armed group to the Municipal Police base where Commander Jovel was deprived of his life.