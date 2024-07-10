Juarez City.- Soldiers and members of the National Guard (GN) provided support and escorted three members of a family, victims of a shooting attack, to one of the international bridges. A 31-year-old woman lost her life in the Torreón neighborhood.

They are Diego Del C., 31 years old, and his daughters Daleisa and Leilani, 6 and 1 years old, who survived the armed attack they suffered on Ángel Trias and Matamoros streets.

According to a ministerial agent from the homicide area, the three of them and Jessica Moraza, 30, were inside their house preparing to go to a store, when they saw a group of armed people arrive on board a gray Volkswagen Jetta, so they tried to escape but were caught and shot with long weapons.

Diego’s wife and mother of the girls got out of the cherry-colored Dodge Durango and tried to run away but was hit by bullets and died on the sidewalk, while the man received a bullet in the right arm.

After the attack, Diego and his daughters asked for help from the authorities and decided to ask for asylum from the United States authorities after crossing the Santa Fe bridge, said the investigative agent.

The murdered woman had been arrested twice for her probable participation in federal crimes, illegal possession of a weapon and drug dealing, according to the FGE.