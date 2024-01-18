Action is part of emergency assistance started in January 2023; ordinance was published in “DOU”

The Armed Forces were authorized by the Ministry of Defense to provide logistical support in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, during the delivery of 15,000 food baskets, which should take place by March 31, 2024. concierge (PDF – 162 kB) with the guidelines for the operation were published this Thursday (18.jan.2024) on Official Diary of the Union.

For this period, a joint operational command was activated and the duties of each member of the operation were determined. In addition to the actions of the Navy, Air Force and Army, the guidelines define actions that must be maintained by the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, the secretary general and the legal advisor of the Ministry of Defense.

The determinations range from the availability of operational and logistical resources, through communication of the costs of the actions carried out, to legal support in support of the operation.

The activity is part of the emergency assistance measures, which began in January 2023, with the humanitarian crisis identified at the beginning of the current government. In parallel with this work, the federal government announced, on January 9, an investment of R$1.2 billion in structuring measures in the indigenous territory.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva acknowledged that the efforts made over the last year were insufficient to reverse the crisis situation among the Yanomami, and stated that more commitment will be needed to confront crimes in the Amazon.

“We are going to have to make an even greater effort, using all the power that the public sector can have. Because it is not possible that we can lose a war to illegal mining, to illegal loggers, to people who are doing things against what the law determines.”

On the occasion, measures such as the Government House were announced, which will maintain the permanent presence of authorities to monitor public policies in the region. The construction of another Indigenous Health House and the continuity of assistance actions were also announced, through a new contract.

With information from Brazil Agency.