President of the STF spoke about military action in the TSE Transparency Commission in the 2022 elections; “disappointing behavior”

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, stated this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) that the Armed Forces were “manipulated to raise mistrust and unfounded suspicions” regarding the 2022 electoral process.

Barroso commented on the participation of Army officers in the elections oversight commission, which existed during the period in which he presided over the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in an interview with GloboNews.

“I set up a Transparency Commission because we had nothing to hide and I called different representative segments of society. […] I called the Armed Forces and, I have to say, I am very sorry, that they behaved very disappointingly.”stated the magistrate.

According to Barroso, the military guests “they behaved badly”because they have “tried to arouse suspicion”. Which, for the minister, is proof “that bad leadership is very bad for an institution”.