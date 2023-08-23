Minister cites the camps in front of the barracks and claims that the military would be less flexible if they were MST acts

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said that the Armed Forces were “lenient” with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For the magistrate, there was an omission on the part of the military with the extremist acts of January 8 and also on December 12, 2022, when radicals tried to invade the PF headquarters and vandalized cars and buses in Brasília on the day of the president’s diplomation. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I do not believe that the Armed Forces have engaged in a coup project. But it is clear that they were very lenient with Bolsonaro. If we don’t want to see other examples, just look at this settlement of people in front of the barracks. Let’s imagine that the MST wanted to make a settlement in front of a barracks”, said Gilmar in an interview with the portal UOL.

Gilmar also defends the establishment of stricter criteria for military personnel who want to run for elected office. “Whoever wants to make a political career, leave the Army or the Public Ministry, let him/her graduate and leave. Unable to return. This would be fundamental and would be a response to this possibility of politicization”, declared.

The minister criticized the alleged meetings of hacker Walter Delgatti Neto with the military before the 2022 elections to discuss the fragility of the ballot boxes. In a statement to the PF, the hacker detailed the room he was in at the Ministry of Defense, according to Delgatti’s lawyer, Ariovaldo Pereira.

“The Electoral Justice proved to be strong to face the falsification of votes. And everyone saw that there was no possibility of fraud. On the other hand, the opposition was clumsy. Imagine Walter Delgatti advising the Ministry of Defense. It’s really shocking. How we descend in the scale of degradations. But the institutions fulfilled their role. There is this asset that we need to recognize”, said the dean of the Supreme.

Other reviews

Gilmar is a frequent critic of Bolsonaro. In May of this year, he said that the former president “dreamed” with episodes such as those that occurred on the 8th of January. For the magistrate, there was the expectation of a “institutional disorder” in the previous government.

“I have no doubt, although I have spoken several times with Bolsonaro, that, deep down, he dreamed of episodes like this”, said the minister at the time.

The minister cited September 7, 2021, when then-President Bolsonaro raised the tone against the actions of the STF, in particular towards Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“I especially followed September 7, 2021, when we had an attempt to advance trucks beyond Itamaraty and towards the STF. There was, at the core of power, this kind of expectation, that we would have an institutional disorder that would complain to the GLO [Garantia da Lei e da Ordem]”, said Gilmar.