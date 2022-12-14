Measure aims to protect important infrastructure in the country after protests over the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo

The Armed Forces of Peru will take on the protection of important infrastructure in the country, such as airports and hydroelectric plants. the measure was announced on Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) by the Minister of Defense, Alberto Otárola.

According to the politician, the government is going to declare a state of emergency in the country’s road system to ensure the free movement of vehicles. The country has been experiencing waves of protests since former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and later arrested after decreeing the dissolution of the Peruvian National Congress.

🇧🇷Let’s guarantee the right to protection and safety of the entire population”, said Otárola. The National Security and Defense Council will meet this Wednesday (Dec. 14) to discuss proposals made by regional authorities, according to the minister.

Alberto Otárola was appointed to the Defense on December 10th, by new president from Peru, Dina Boluarte🇧🇷

THE National Police arrested Castillo on December 7, hours after his dismissal was approved. While the Legislature was preparing to analyze the 3rd impeachment request since he took office, in July 2021, Castillo gave a speech in a tone of rupture and announced the dissolution of congress🇧🇷

the former president said not to remember of his pronouncement. According to his lawyer, Guillermo Olivera, the Peruvian received “minutes before” a drink that would be “supposedly” Water.

Since Castillo’s ousting and imprisonment, protests have been registered in various regions of Peru. According to the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, 7 people died in clashes in Apurimac and Arequipa, in the south of the country. The acts have already left at least 32 civilians and 119 police officers injured.

On Monday (12.Dec), Corpac (Peruvian Company of Airports and Commercial Aviation, linked to the government) informed that the Cusco airport would be closed after “a crowd of protesters” tried to enter the premises.

🇧🇷In order to safeguard the integrity and safety of passengers, users, the general public and our employees, air operations at our terminal in Cusco are suspended, as their safety is not guaranteed.”, the company said in a statement.

🇧🇷We request the strengthening of the National Police of Peru and the support of the competent authorities, in the face of possible criminal acts that threaten the airport infrastructure, navigation systems, control and surveillance necessary for air operations.🇧🇷