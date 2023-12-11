The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked villages in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions of Russia with tanks

Tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Reports shelling of border regions of Russia Telegram-Shot channel.

According to him, the Belgorod village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under fire from Ukrainian troops. Nine shells fell 600 meters from a populated area. In the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the settlements of Khoromnoye and Krasnoye.

As a result of the attacks, no one was injured and there was no destruction.

On December 10, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kursk region. As a result, two settlements were left without electricity. The border areas of the region came under fire.