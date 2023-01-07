Mexico City.- The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena)released a joint communiqué in which detail chronologicallye the development of the coordinated actions of the Mexican Army, the Air Force and the National Guard during the operation that resulted in the arrest of Ovidio “N” last Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The intelligence work, According to the statement, they would have started more than 6 months ago. Since then it was detected what were the areas of influence of the caposon of “Chapo”.

The tours and surveillance were intensified mainly in the north and northeast of Culiacánlocated as key points for Ovid’s operation “N”.

During the early morning of January 5, 2023, a National Guard patrol was deployed in the Jesús María union and the movement of several apparently armored vehicles that were guarding the area was reported.

It was then that the National Guard decided to inspect and asked motorists to stop. The subjects on board they responded with an armed attack and it was then that the Contingency Plan.

The National Guard, which had the support of the Mexican Army at all times, responded jointly to the attacks in accordance with the provisions of the National Use of Force Law.

After this first confrontation, 18 armed people were arrested. One of them, they say, said to be Ovidio “N”. His intention was to be released.

Immediately after, criminal cells organized to attack the military personnel present in Jesús María. The crossfire did not take long to wait, leaving 7 soldiers dead and 9 more injured.

The cells that allegedly respond to the orders of the capo, used machine guns 50 caliber to combat the soldiers present, which is why, the intervention of an aircraft of the Mexican Air Force was necessary, to deter armed civilians guarding the area.

After the exchange of high caliber bullets, the organization also known as the “Pacific Cartel” launched simultaneous locks of the most important highways of the entity.

armed civilians unsuccessfully tried to stop the landing and takeoff of the aircraft of the Mexican Air Force and even attacked a commercial plane, leading to the cancellation of all flights to and from Culiacán and Mazatlán throughout the day.

Ovid “N”main objective of the operation, He was arrested and transferred to Mexico City in a helicopter of the Mexican Air Force. Military personnel accompanying the operation were ambushed in Escuinapa. in the showdown a colonel lost his life and one troop, leaving 3 soldiers wounded.

Until 3 thousand 586 members of the Mexican Army They were deployed throughout the state to restore order, since the reaction of the criminal cells completely paralyzed any economic and social activity in the entity.

According to the official figures offered in the statement, “the federal authorities accounted for: 19 deceased by transgressors of the law, the arrest of 21 people, the seizure of 4 Barret Cal. .50” rifles, 6 Cal. .50” machine guns, 26 long weapons, 2 short weapons, chargers, cartridges and various tactical equipment, 13 vehicles; In addition, 40 trucks were disabled, of which 26 are armored.”

For his part, 10 soldiers lost their lives and 35 more are injured. The deceased will be buried with funeral honors in accordance with the provisions of the Military Ceremonial.

In the final tally of damage and casualties, there is no report of any innocent civilian who has died as a result of the violent acts aroused in the region after the deployment of the Armed Forces.

We recommend you read:

The communiqué ends by assuring that a thousand members of the National Guard and the Mexican Army, will remain in the state reinforcing security tasks to guarantee the well-being of the Sinaloan people.