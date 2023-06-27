In a statement, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime states that he was there “several times”, but always “on duty”

The former head of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, said this Monday (June 26, 2023) at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of January 8 that the Armed Forces prevented PM actions inside the camp of extremist Bolsonarists in front of the Army HQ (General Headquarters), in Brasília.

“The action of the Military Police in the camp has always been limited by the Armed Forces. We didn’t have that access to go in with the police, to make arrests, to remove street vendors, to be able to make arrests”he declared.

Naime said he was at the camp “several times”but that in all of them was “at service”.

“I’ve never been to camp demonstrating, I’ve always been to service camp”, he stated. According to the colonel, there was a risk if police officers were discovered inside the camp.

“The issue of the Military Police inside the camp, even the risk that my agents would run if they were deployed inside that camp”he declared.

The former head of the PM-DF said that uncharacterized police officers participated in meetings of radical Bolsonaristas in the camp and outside it in order to follow the group’s plans. On one occasion, Naime claimed to have been informed about the movement of the group at the Palácio da Alvorada, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was still President of the Republic.

“What I learned is that there were, within this camp, several people who got on sound trucks, who made incitements, who made calls. And this was all monitored by all the intelligence that was there, both from the Army and from the intelligence of the GSI itself. [Gabinete de Segurança Institucional] and how much by the intelligence of the PM. They watched the whole day, but we had limited our actions there in that territory”he said in the deposition.

Naime stated that even when the Federal Police (Federal Police) tried to carry out arrest warrants inside the camp was “rejected by demonstrators”.

“There ended up being scenes in the press that looked like the Army itself was kicking the Federal Police out of the camp”he declared.

The colonel said during the CPI that the PM tried to demobilize the camp of radical Bolsonaristas at least 3 times, but was prevented by the Army. He cited that the acts of depredation on December 12 were used as a justification for trying to demobilize the group, but to no avail.

“Which motivated us even more to want to end that camp, and we were prevented by the Brazilian Army itself”he stated.

Naime also declared that General Gustavo Henrique Dutra, then the military commander of the Planalto, prevented the demobilization of the camp on the night of January 8th.

“Including him [general Dutra] even made some allegations, saying, ‘No, you brought in too much cash.’ How come they ‘brought too much staff’?”, asked the colonel.

The former head of PM-DF Operations testifies at the CPI after presenting a medical certificate claiming depression and anxiety not to testify. In the beginning of the afternoon, the CPI determined that he should go through the medical board of the Senate. He made the appointment for about 40 minutes, starting at 1:30 pm this Monday (26.jun). However, before the end of the exam, he had already defined that he wanted to speak. His testimony began at 2:57 pm, even before the presentation of the Senate medical report.

Arrested since January, he was authorized to remain silent during the hearing by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

