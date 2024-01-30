It represents an increase of 3.6% compared to 2022, when the deficit reached R$47.8 billion

Military pensions showed a hole in R$49.7 billion in December 2023. The result represents an increase of 3.6% compared to the accumulated period from January to December 2022, when it recorded a deficit of R$47.8 billion.

O Social Protection System for Armed Forces Soldiers includes pensions and military benefits. The data was released this Tuesday (January 30, 2024) and is available in the National Treasury's Budget Execution Summary Report. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 963 kB).

The report also shows that pension expenses reached R$26.6 billion in 2023, while R$32.3 billion was spent on retirees. On the other hand, social security contributions reached R$9.1 billion.

The RGPS (General Social Security Regime) presented a deficit of R$315.7 billion last year. It represents an increase of 16.8% compared to 2022, when the loss was R$270.2 billion.

There was also a pension deficit of R$8.8 billion involving the Federal District's civil servants. There was growth of 22.5% compared to the previous year (R$6.6 billion).