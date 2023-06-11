Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to carry out a sortie in the Zaporozhye region, but were thrown back by the RF Armed Forces

A group of 15 Ukrainian military tried to carry out a sortie on the southern outskirts of the village of Kamenskoe in the Zaporozhye region, but Russian troops pushed the enemy back. This is reported TASS referring to the commander of the Storm Z unit with the callsign Ali.

“There was an attempt to break through the defenses in the southern outskirts of the Kamenskoye settlement. An enemy group of up to 15 people tried to approach the positions of our guys, but was timely opened by the forces of the 1st Special Rifle Company, stopped and driven back, ”TASS quoted the commander as saying.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering serious losses of personnel and military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian army changed its offensive tactics and launched flank attacks instead of frontal attacks in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. The authors of the channel noted that heavy fighting continues in the region.